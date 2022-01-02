Palestinian FM Urges International Community to Press Israel over Hisham Abu Hawwash

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has urged the international community to press the Israeli government to release Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, who is in a critical condition after five months of hunger strike in protest of his administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a press statement today, the Ministry held the Israeli government fully responsible for his life and for its deliberate disregard for his health condition, calling for an end of Israel’s unjust policy of administrative detention in which Palestinian detainees are held without charge or trial.

As the world welcomes the new year, 2022, Palestinian detainee Hisham Abu Hawwash, who has been on hunger strike for 138 days, faces a risk of death or permanent organ damage at any moment. #FreeHisham pic.twitter.com/pwy2uQjsJh — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 1, 2022

The Ministry stressed the importance of the recent decision taken by the Palestinian administrative detainees to boycott the Israeli military courts as an expression of their rejection of the decisions of those courts on the one hand, and the Israeli laws related to administrative detention on the other hand.

The Ministry pointed out that it has reached out to all relevant international and UN institutions to press for an immediate release of Abu Hawwash in light of his current health condition.

Last night, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said last night it was seriously concerned about the fate of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash after 139 days of hunger strike in Israeli jails, demanding his immediate release.

Abu Hawwash, a father of five from the West Bank town of Dura, has been on an open-ended hunger strike for five months in protest of his detention without a charge or trial under Israel’s controversial administrative detention policy.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)