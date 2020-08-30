Dozens of Palestinian Patients Suffocate as Israeli Forces Attack Hospital in Hebron (VIDEO)

Over 25 patients and medical staff in the Hebron Governmental Hospital suffered suffocation today when Israeli occupation forces fired teargas at Palestinian civilians near the hospital, according to local sources.

Israeli soldiers were reportedly raiding a carpentry workshop near the hospital when they fired teargas canisters at Palestinian civilians in the surrounding, causing at least 25 patients, including those receiving treatment for coronavirus, and medical staff to suffocate.

The effects of the occupation’s assault with tear gas canisters on Alia Governmental Hospital in Hebron. pic.twitter.com/NCMxSQfxbf — Palestinian Eve 🇵🇸 (@Palestinian_Eve) August 30, 2020

They were all evacuated by the Palestinian Red Crescent to a safe haven.

Earlier last night, Israeli occupation forces raided al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city, and shared a statement threatening the local residents of collective punishment and mass arrests.

Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas this morning inside Alia hospital in Hebron, where #COVID19 patients are being treated. Over 25 patients and medical staff were treated for gas inhalation. pic.twitter.com/fCXHtjrgou — Nadoosh92 (@NedaaGaza) August 30, 2020

In March, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor urged the international community to protect Palestinians and force Israeli soldiers to stop incursions of cities and towns that threaten preventive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

It also called for investigating the suspicious behavior of a number of soldiers and Jewish settlers, which appeared to be an attempt to spread the infection and hold those responsible to account.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)