Thousands of Israeli Protesters Demand Netanyahu to Resign (VIDEO)

Israeli citizens protest in front of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Thousands of protesters demonstrated last night in occupied Jerusalem demanding incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

The protests were a continuation of months-long weekend rallies demanding Netanyahu’s resignation over corruption charges and mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

Photos circulated on social media showed several protesters being dragged by Israeli police near Netanyahu’s residence.

Protests also erupted in other areas in Israel, including at junctions and overpasses and outside Netanyahu’s private house in the seafront town of Caesarea.

At the main rally in Jerusalem, protesters gathered at the entrance of the city and marched to Netanyahu’s official residence, holding Israeli flags and black flags symbolizing one of the protest movements.

Some of the placards waved by the protesters read: “Enough with Division!” and “This is not politics, this is crime”.

Netanyahu’s graft trial resumed on July 19 after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage.

