Thousands of Israeli Protesters Demand Netanyahu to Resign (VIDEO)

Thousands of protesters demonstrated last night in occupied Jerusalem demanding incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

The protests were a continuation of months-long weekend rallies demanding Netanyahu’s resignation over corruption charges and mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

Photos circulated on social media showed several protesters being dragged by Israeli police near Netanyahu’s residence.

WATCH: Thousands gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem Saturday continuing month-long demonstrations calling for his resignation. The government’s mishandling of the #coronavirus crisis among other things has fueled the protests pic.twitter.com/cUTTO5xX0d — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 29, 2020

Protests also erupted in other areas in Israel, including at junctions and overpasses and outside Netanyahu’s private house in the seafront town of Caesarea.

At the main rally in Jerusalem, protesters gathered at the entrance of the city and marched to Netanyahu’s official residence, holding Israeli flags and black flags symbolizing one of the protest movements.

Some of the placards waved by the protesters read: “Enough with Division!” and “This is not politics, this is crime”.

In a time of profound crisis and uncertainty, many Israelis are wondering which policies are being pursued for the national good and which for Netanyahu’s personal benefit.

Can Israelis Broaden Their Protests beyond Netanyahu? https://t.co/8JZ3BQS2so via @PalestineChron — Jenny Kastner (@Drivenbitch) August 8, 2020

Netanyahu’s graft trial resumed on July 19 after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)