Dutch Parliament Adopts Motion to Enforce ICC Arrest Warrants

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The motion presented by Dutch Opposition Parliamentarian Kati Piri also calls on halting unnecessary contact with Netanyahu.

The Dutch parliament approved on Tuesday a motion that urges the implementation of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Dutch Opposition Parliamentarian Kati Piri, along with other lawmakers, introduced the motion during the Foreign Ministry’s 2025 budget discussions.

The motion urged the Dutch government to support the implementation of the arrest warrants by all member states and adhere to the decision.

According to Anadolu, the proposal also stipulates eliminating unnecessary contact with the Israeli prime minister.

Despite opposition by coalition members of the far-right Party for Freedom, of Geert Wilders, and the Farmer-Citizen Movement, the motion was adopted with a majority of votes.

Furthermore, another motion was passed requesting the Netherlands to support the sanctions of the European Union (EU) against the Chairman of Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, who runs a settlement organization in the occupied West Bank.

Dagan recently invited the far-right Geert Wilders of the Party for Freedom, to attend an event at an illegal Jewish settlement in December, Anadolu said.

ICC Calls to Cooperate

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has called on its member states to cooperate in implementing the arrest warrants for Israeli officials and also advised that non-member states could cooperate on a voluntary basis, according to a report.

“States that are parties to the ICC Rome Statute have an obligation to cooperate with the ICC, according to Chapter Nine of the statute,” said the court spokesman Fadi El-Abdallah on Monday, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported, citing the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“States that are not parties to the ICC can cooperate on a voluntary basis if they want to,” El-Abdallah added.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of “crimes against humanity and war crimes,” compelling the ICC’s 124 member states to arrest them should they enter their territory.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,567 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)