Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in 24 Hours – Massacre in Al-Tuffah

The Israeli occupation army killed three journalists in Gaza over the last 24 hours, raising the number of journalists killed in the Strip since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war to 186.

Palestinian journalists Ahmad and Zahra Abu Sakheil, along with their father, were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, according to Quds News Network (QNN).

News reports identified the targeted school, which hosts displaced Palestinians, as Fahd Al-Sabah School in the Al-Zarqa area in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In the same airstrike, three other people, including a child, were killed. They were identified as Mohammad Nabil Atta Al-Sawafiri, his wife Samah, and their son Qusai Mohammad Al-Sawafiri.

On Friday, the Gaza Government Media Office mourned in a statement Palestinian journalist Khaled Abu Zir, who was killed by the Israeli occupation army, Anadolu news agency reported.

Although the media office did not specify where the journalist was killed, it mentioned that he worked for a local radio broadcaster in the enclave.

The media office urged in its statement the international community and international press groups to stop Israel from targeting Palestinian journalists and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.

Double Annual Global Average

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) announced on November 2 that the number of Palestinian journalists killed during the one-year Israeli genocide on Gaza is more than double the annual world average, calling for an end to Israel’s impunity.

Marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, (PJS) considered Israeli crimes against Palestinian journalists as “the largest and most heinous massacre against journalists in the history of the media in the entire world.”

“The Syndicate reminds Mr. Karim Khan, the Deputy of the International Criminal Court, of the necessity of carrying out his legal duties according to his powers to quickly open an investigation into the complaints we submitted in partnership with the International Federation of Journalists,” the PJS statement read-

In this framework, PJS also called on the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to issue a UN resolution to find a “deterrent and preventive mechanism” to protect Palestinian journalists in line with UN Security Council resolution 2222.

On his part, Guterres said last week that the killing of journalists in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s war is “unacceptable” calling for the protection of the press corps.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

