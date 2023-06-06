Egypt, Israel Leaders Discuss Border Gunfire Incident

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks on the phone on Tuesday to discuss Saturday’s border gunfire incident in which three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian security officer were killed, Anadolu Agency reported.

Netanyahu and el-Sisi affirmed the importance of full coordination to uncover all aspects of the incident and reiterated the parties’ commitment to maintaining coordination as part of their bilateral relations, Egypt’s presidential spokesman, Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement.

Netanyahu’s office, meanwhile, said the Egyptian President expressed his deepest condolences over the border incident.

The statement said the Israeli Premier thanked the Egyptian leader “for his commitment to a thorough and joint investigation into the incident”.

Israeli authorities released on Monday the body of Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, the Egyptian police officer who killed three Israeli soldiers and wounded two others in the Sinai region on dawn Saturday.

Mohammed Salah, 23, hailed from the town of Ain Shams, east of Cairo, and was serving in the Egyptian military in the Sinai region since June 2022.

(PC, MEMO)