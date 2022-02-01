Israeli Forces Demolish Three Palestinian Structures in West Bank

February 1, 2022
Israeli demolition policy in Palestine saw a 200 percent increase in 2020. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A large Israeli army force raided an area in the southern West Bank and demolished three Palestinian-owned structures and a water network, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided an area known as Iqteit, located between Dhahriya and Ramadin towns, near the city of Hebron (l-Khalil), where they demolished three structures, a fence, and a water network.

Israeli forces also assaulted WAFA photographer, Mashhour Wahwah, and detained a young man.

Demolishing Palestinian homes and structures as a form of collective punishment is one of the most extreme measures that Israel employs as a means of deterrence.

According to the Israeli rights group B’tselem, “the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying state to destroy the property of residents of occupied territory, who benefit from the status of protected persons.” 

