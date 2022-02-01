Israeli Forces Demolish Three Palestinian Structures in West Bank

A large Israeli army force raided an area in the southern West Bank and demolished three Palestinian-owned structures and a water network, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided an area known as Iqteit, located between Dhahriya and Ramadin towns, near the city of Hebron (l-Khalil), where they demolished three structures, a fence, and a water network.

We must stand against Israel’s apartheid so that Palestinians can live with dignity and equal rights. Governments around the world can be on the right side of history by acknowledging and challenging this cruel system of domination. Join our call.https://t.co/z1s3Y8vpUK — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 1, 2022

Israeli forces also assaulted WAFA photographer, Mashhour Wahwah, and detained a young man.

Demolishing Palestinian homes and structures as a form of collective punishment is one of the most extreme measures that Israel employs as a means of deterrence.

“Israel is a state of apartheid” Amnesty International Palestinians welcome Amnesty report which labeled Israel an apartheid state, calling for the occupation state to be held accountable for its practices against Palestinians. Read full commentary on https://t.co/6T6KZLR8se pic.twitter.com/FGXJ0tIud7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2022

According to the Israeli rights group B’tselem, “the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the occupying state to destroy the property of residents of occupied territory, who benefit from the status of protected persons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)