Elderly, Sick, Displaced Flee South Gaza Hospital amid Israeli Bombardment

The elderly and sick, along with displaced families, have been forced to flee another hospital in Gaza amidst an ongoing siege on the facility.

The elderly and sick have been forced to evacuate the Al Amal Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, while a 77-year-old woman died due to an oxygen shortage at the hospital, as it remains under siege by Israeli forces for the 16th consecutive day.

“Our teams at Al-Amal Hospital and the PRCS headquarters in Khan Yunis remain besieged for the sixteenth consecutive day, amidst continued communication disruptions and the occupation’s targeting of the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on X on Wednesday.

On the death of the elderly patient, the PRCS stressed that “The hospital has been suffering from a severe oxygen shortage for days, affecting the intensive care unit and hospitalized patients.”

"Our teams at Al-Amal Hospital and the PRCS headquarters in Khan Yunis remain besieged for the sixteenth consecutive day, amidst continued communication disruptions and the occupation's targeting of the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital," the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on X on Wednesday.

In a heartbreaking scene on X, the PRCS posted a video of “an elderly, sick woman” being pushed down a dirt road, while she lays in a hospital bed.



Several displaced Palestinians, including women and children, who were forced to evacuate, can also be seen fleeing with their belongings.

The PRCS said Palestinians are “fleeing the ongoing Israeli bombardment and evacuation orders targeting displaced individuals at the hospital.”

On Tuesday, the PRCS said the hospital was subjected to violent bombardment and continuous gunfire, which led to shrapnel flying into the hospital. It announced on Monday that about 8,000 displaced people from Al Amal Hospital and the association’s headquarters in Khan Yunis were evacuated, after the Israeli occupation forces besieged them for two weeks.

A heartbreaking scene captures an elderly, sick woman forced to evacuate Al-Amal Hospital yesterday, resting on one of the hospital beds along a rugged path, fleeing the ongoing Israeli bombardment and evacuation orders targeting displaced individuals at the hospital.

📷Filmed by… pic.twitter.com/PIspQZln5O — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) February 6, 2024

Only Four Health Facilities Functioning

Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that “a staggering 84% of health facilities have been affected by attacks.”

Alongside a ‘Before and After’ image on X showing the “shocking” level of destruction caused to a health facility in north Gaza, the agency said, “due to continued bombardment & access restrictions, only 4 out of 22 UNRWA health facilities are still operational.”

Commenting on the post, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, once again called for a “Ceasefire”, adding that “Health facilities at all times must be a safe place for patients and health personnel. Health facilities at all times must be accessible and functional to offer lifesaving care.”

Genocide in Gaza

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,147 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba

