Emirati Dissidents Form Political Movement to Protest Normalization Deal with Israel

A group of Emirati activists has launched a movement aimed at opposing the UAE’s US-backed normalization deal with Israel, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.
Six activists formed the UAE Resistance Union Against Normalisation after Abu Dhabi announced earlier this month that it was establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, making it the first Gulf state to do so.
The group stated that the UAE agreement “legitimizes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands” and it was a “betrayal” of the Palestinian cause.
The movement would work towards “raising awareness against normalisation” and ally with other activists in the region to prevent other agreements from being agreed between Israel and Arab states.
Morocco, Bahrain, Oman and even Saudi Arabia have been tipped as other countries that might follow the UAE and normalize relations with Israel.
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached on August 13 a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that United States President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.
The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.
(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)
