Escalating Tensions – Iran Seizes Cargo Ship Linked to Israel near Strait of Hormuz (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s naval force previously warned of the threat posed by Israeli presence in the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced on Saturday the seizure of a cargo ship, stating it “belonged to the Zionist regime.” This declaration followed reports of the ship being captured near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Iranian Tasnim Agency, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy intercepted the cargo vessel and redirected it towards Iranian territorial waters.

The Iranian IRNA agency reported that the Revolutionary Guard Navy halted the ‘MSC Aris’ through a military operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel, which was flying the Portuguese flag, is associated with the Zodiac group, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

MSC, a subsidiary of the Zodiac Group, stated that Iranian authorities detained the ship during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. They confirmed the crew comprises 25 individuals and that they are engaging with relevant authorities to ensure their safety and the ship’s return.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority confirmed the seizure of a ship 50 nautical miles northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah.

The Associated Press confirmed watching a video showing armed personnel being lowered onto the ship’s deck via helicopter. A crew member could be heard instructing colleagues not to disembark and to move to a specific area of the vessel.

The ship’s last tracked location was near Dubai, heading towards the Strait of Hormuz, before its tracking data ceased—a typical occurrence for Israeli ships navigating the region.

In response, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari warned of consequences should Iran escalate further. He emphasized Israel’s heightened readiness to protect itself against Iranian aggression and its preparedness to retaliate.

This incident unfolds amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, exacerbated by the recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which Iran accuses Israel of perpetrating.

The United States and its allies expect Iran or its proxies to launch a missile or drone strike on Israel, the New-York based news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing “people familiar with the intelligence.”

“The potential assault, possibly using high-precision missiles, may happen in the coming days, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential matters,” Bloomberg reported, adding that “it is seen as more a matter of when, not if”.

Iran has vowed to target Israel following an attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

At least 13 people were killed in the Israeli strike, including seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors.

Among the victims were General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, General Hadi Haj Rahemi.

‘Israel Will Be Punished’

Describing last week’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as a “mistake,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel “will be punished” for it.

Khamenei made the remarks during his Eid al-Fitr sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran, after leading mass congregational prayers attended by tens of thousands of people.

“The evil regime made a mistake in this case, and it must and will be punished,” Iran’s supreme leader warned, escalating speculation that retaliatory military action is imminent.

Khamenei also denounced the Israeli onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying Tel Aviv is incapable of dealing with the Palestinian Resistance and is resorting to child killing.

He also lashed out at Western governments, saying the events in Gaza over the last six months have revealed the “evil nature of Western civilization.”

Vowing Retaliation

Iran’s top political and military leaders have in recent days issued strongly-worded statements, vowing retaliation for the attack that came amid heightened regional tensions.

On April 1, Khamenei issued a stern warning in Hebrew, vowing that Israel would regret its decision to bomb the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Using his X platform account, Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew, proclaiming that “God’s willing, we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during his visit to Syria on Monday, accused the US of giving Israel the “green light” for the Damascus attack, claiming that the attack was carried out with US-made aircraft and missiles.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said none of the Israeli embassies are safe after the Damascus attack.

His remarks came amid reports that 28 Israeli diplomatic missions in the West Asia region have been closed in recent days in anticipation of an Iranian retaliatory strike.

Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran, which do not have diplomatic relations, have been escalating in the wake of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized Israel’s readiness to retaliate in the event of an Iranian military strike.

“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack inside Iran,” he wrote.

(PC, AJA)