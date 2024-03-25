Escaping Tuffah – Resistance Roundup – Day 171

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As soon as an Israeli force penetrated the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza, Palestinian fighters showered them with mortars, forcing them to retreat.

Fighting near Al-Shifa continues, as well as Palestinian rockets targeting the so-called Gaza envelope.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bomb occupied Asdod with a rocket barrage in response to the targeting of civilians. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Al-Rashid Street, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and completely burned it in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

In this vide, Al-Qassam fighters are seen confronting invading Israeli forces penetrating the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

“Watch: Al-Qassam fighters confront the enemy forces penetrating the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a Zionist force that invaded the outskirts of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells, leading to its withdrawal.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters, at dawn today, confronted the occupation forces and clashed directly with its vehicles and soldiers on several axes in the city. Our fighters also targeted the occupation vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices. “We bombed, with 60-caliber standard mortar shells, enemy gatherings in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City.

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades:

Scenes from within the military bases of the Al-Quds Brigades elite units in the Northern Gaza Brigade during the blessed month of Ramadan, "the month of jihad and resistance.

“After their return from the combat lines in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex, west Gaza, our fighters confirmed the execution of a number of missions: “- Our fighters targeted a Zionist infantry force positioned near the main gate of the Al-Shifa Complex. “- Our fighters, in cooperation with the fighters of the Omar Al-Qasim groups, shelled a gathering of enemy soldiers west of Gaza City. “- Our fighters, in cooperation with the fighters of the Al-Amoudi Brigade, bombarded a position of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers south of the Al-Shifa complex west of Gaza City.” “We bombed Sderot with a rocket barrage. “We bombed Asqalan and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with blessed rocket barrages.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Monday, 25-03-2024, as follows: “- Eastern Sector: “1- At 03:15, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on Al-Tayhat Hill with rocket weapons and artillery shells, causing direct hits. 2- At 15:10, targeting the Bayad-Blida site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. 3- At 16:00, targeting the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, hitting it directly. 4- At 22:45, targeting a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons and directly hitting it, as a response to the Zionist attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes.

Hezbollah announces the targeting of Israeli occupation forces in al-Tayhat Hill, opposite the Lebanese town of Meis al-Jabal, with ballistic missiles and artillery shells, dealing direct hits to the intended targets.

“- Western Sector: “1- At 15:00, targeting the headquarters of the new Liman battalion with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “2- At 16:30, targeting Al-Malikiyah site was targeted with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “3- At 17:45, targeting the Birkat Risha site was targeted with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)