GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Renews Massacres in Gaza | 31 Israeli Soldiers Injured | Ben-Gvir: Invade Rafah Now – Day 172

Following the vote for an immediate ceasefire at the United Nations Security Council, Israeli massacres in Gaza continued, killing scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women. Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the invasion of Rafah while Bezalel Smotrich vowed to continue the war despite international pressure. Palestinian Resistance fought back and 31 Israeli soldiers were wounded in Gaza in the last 48 hours, according to the Israeli army. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,333 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,694 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, March 26, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our forces targeted two buildings used by Israeli occupation soldiers in Avivim and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: 21 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed in Israeli raids targeting various areas in Rafah since yesterday evening.

BEN-GVIR to Maariv: It is good that Benjamin Netanyahu decided not to send the delegation to Washington. It turns out that waiting was a huge mistake and we have to invade Rafah now.

MEDICAL SOURCES: Nine Palestinians drowned and 5 others were missing in the Gaza Sea while trying to obtain aid dropped from the air.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 30 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Abu Hasira family in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza.

PRCS: The occupation forces forced us to evacuate Al Amal Hospital. We warn against the destruction of the health system in Gaza due to the threat to hospitals.

SMOTRICH: We will enter Rafah and dismantle the Hamas brigades, and we will not surrender to international pressure.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, indicating clashes in the Japanese Quarter and the western line of the city.

Tuesday, March 26, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army continues to blow up more homes in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, indicating that violent clashes occurred in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

HAARETZ: the Israeli government session to discuss the conscription law was postponed without setting a new date for its holding in light of the opposition of religious Jews.

ISRAELI KM ZEV ELKIN (to Israeli Army radio): “Our political capital and economic ability to withstand this war is limited, and we need to speed up the operation in Rafah”.

KAN: Washington’s failure to use its veto power is a yellow card and reflects the growing American criticism of Israel.

OMANI FM: Recognizing Palestine is vital.

Tuesday, March 26, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL’S ENVOY TO UN: Canceling the visit of an Israeli delegation to Washington is necessary.

Tuesday, March 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 31 soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles during the past 48 hours.

EURO-MED MONITOR: the Israeli army used sick and displaced civilians inside the Shifa Medical Complex as human shields.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the death of 107 Palestinians in 11 massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation in the Strip during the past 24 hours.

Tuesday, March 26, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US MILITARY OFFICIAL (to Al-Jazeera): the United States did not launch any strikes in Syria tonight.

Tuesday, March 26, 3:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 15 Palestinians, including 4 children, were killed in an Israeli raid on a house housing displaced people north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

