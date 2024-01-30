Especially in Khan Yunis – Resistance Roundup – Day 116

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As ceasefire negotiations continue, Palestinian Resistance groups have intensified their attacks against advancing Israeli troops in several areas, including northern Gaza.

The fighting on the southern front, however, remains to be the most intense, with all major Palestinian Resistance groups reporting many operations targeting Israeli tanks, military bulldozers and gatherings of soldiers.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer near the industrial intersection in central Gaza City. “Al-Qassam mujahideen target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, clash with the soldiers surrounding it, and leave them dead and wounded on the axis west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on the axis northwest of Gaza City”.

Hebrew Channel 12: Several vehicles were hit by Qassam Brigades missiles in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/v4BYoGmK9H — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) January 29, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted two Zionist Merkava tanks and a D9 military bulldozer with RPG shells in the axis of advancement, southwest of the city of Khan Yunis. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy in the axes of advancement west and south of Gaza City. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Our fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier aboard his tank that was infiltrating in the vicinity of the Austrian neighborhood southwest of Khan Yunis.

⚡️Speech HIGHLIGHTS of Al-Quds Brigades spox, Abu Hamza: • We continue to confront the israeli aggression machinery on all battlefronts, and we have executed a series of operations. • What we declare in terms of operations is not to boost morale but carry military… pic.twitter.com/GMdAloRaDe — Islamic Invitation Turkey (@islamic_turkey) January 30, 2024

“We targeted 4 Zionist tanks with RPG shells in the Al-Arayshiyah and Jourat Al-Aqqada areas, west of the city of Khan Yunis. “We engaged in fierce clashes with Zionist enemy soldiers using machine guns and heavy weapons in the New Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis. “We bombed with 60-caliber mortar shells a gathering of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Qal’a Towers and the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque, west of Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:35 AM on Tuesday, 30-01-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Yarin site with rocket weapons, and achieved direct hits. “A sniper unit of the Islamic Resistance targeted espionage equipment across the village of Al-Wazani, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:03 PM on Tuesday, 30-01-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Hadab Aita with rocket weapons, and achieved a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:10 pm on Tuesday 30-01-2024, targeted a building in which Israeli enemy soldiers were positioned in the Metulla settlement, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:50 PM on Tuesday 30-01-2024, targeted Al-Dhuhaira site with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)