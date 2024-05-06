GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Begins Rafah Invasion | Eastern Rafah Ordered to Evacuate | Scores Killed in New Massacres – Day 213

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Far-right Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the Israeli army must enter Rafah today. His comments coincided with a reported conversation between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where the latter has been informed of the impending evacuation. Meanwhile, scores of Palestinians were reportedly killed in new Israeli strikes at Rafah and other regions throughout Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,683 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,018 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, May 6, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee and Golan Heights.

EU COMMISSIONER FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT: Israel must commit to providing aid to Gaza.

SMOTRICH: Delaying entry into Rafah and not controlling strategic assets in the Gaza Strip harms us and the objectives of the war. The Israeli Army must enter Rafah today.

ISRAELI ARMY: The evacuation east of Rafah is part of a limited-scale operation.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation intensified the bombing of areas east of Rafah before the evacuation order.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The decision to begin the evacuation of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip was taken last night in a cabinet session. Yoav Gallant spoke yesterday with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the start of the Rafah evacuation.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Three people were injured in a raid launched by Israeli aircraft on a factory in the town of Al-Safari in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.

Monday, May 6, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery bombed the areas of Al-Zahraa, Al-Mughraqa, and the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while Israeli aircraft launched violent raids on Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip.

REUTERS: The Israeli army began evacuating Rafah residents in preparation for a ground attack.

Monday, May 6, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Air Force successfully intercepted a drone that was coming to Israel from the east, and there were no casualties or damage.

Monday, May 6, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: UNRWA warned of the spread of diseases and epidemics in the Gaza Strip due to the accumulation of waste, especially with the rise in temperatures as summer approaches.

Monday, May 6, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA (citing informed sources): The political leadership of Hamas is meeting Monday in Doha to discuss the results of the Cairo talks.

CNN (citing informed source): CIA Director William Burns will remain in Doha on Monday, despite previous plans to go to Israel.

Monday, May 6, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 24 Palestinians were killed, 12 of whom in Rafah, as a result of Israeli air strikes targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip since Sunday morning.

