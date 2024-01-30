Welcome to Rafah, City of Refugees – PHOTOS & VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

In Rafah, the fight is for mere survival. Israeli bombs continue to fall and nowhere is safe. There is no clean water. There is very little food.

Rafah is a city of refugees. The city was already crowded before the war and now, it literally hosts millions, mostly scattered in massive refugee encampments that lay in and around the city, going as far as the Rafah-Egypt border.

The Palestine Chronicle photos and video below were taken on two separate days in Rafah refugee camps. They tell a story of resilience, survival, and also hope.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)