Esquire: 10 Top Books by Palestinian Writers

In an article published by Esquires Middle East on May 19, William Mullally provided a list of 10 top books to read on Palestine.
They include In Search of Fatima, by Ghada Karmi, A Child in Palestine by Naji al-Ali, and My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story, by Ramzy Baroud.
@sjabulhawa @RamzyBaroud
10 great books by Palestinian writers you'll really want to read https://t.co/IyxTT85uYe
— Gudrun Assmann (@GudrunAssmann) May 20, 2021
To read the full article click here…
(Esquires Middle East)
Be the first to comment