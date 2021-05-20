Esquire: 10 Top Books by Palestinian Writers

May 20, 2021 Articles, Features
Top 10 Palestinian books according to Esquire. (Photo: via Esquire)

In an article published by Esquires Middle East on May 19, William Mullally provided a list of 10 top books to read on Palestine.

They include In Search of Fatima, by Ghada Karmi, A Child in Palestine by Naji al-Ali, and My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story, by Ramzy Baroud. 

To read the full article click here… 

(Esquires Middle East)

