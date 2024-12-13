‘If I Must Die’ – Brutal Slaying of Refaat Alareer Will Not Silence His Message

December 6th marked a year since Israel’s brutal slaying of Palestine’s iconic poet Refaat Alareer.

Renowned also for his brilliance as a writer, a dedicated scholar and educator, Alareer was assassinated in a targeted airstrike on the second-floor apartment in Gaza, where he was taking refuge with family members.

As is the tragic experience of thousands of Palestinians whose entire families are deliberately bombed, the strike also killed Alareer’s brother, his brother’s son, his sister and three children.

Asem Alnabih, an engineer based in North Gaza and close friend of Alareer, who spent the last day with him, wrote a moving account of his memories in the Electronic Intifada:

“Refaat spent the final weeks of his life displaced from his home, which was bombed in October, moving from one shelter to another after occupation forces invaded the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood where he lived.

“He endured great hardship juggling his family responsibilities with his commitment to telling the world what was happening in Gaza.

“He didn’t even know where he would sleep that night on what would be his last day. Eventually, he decided to check on his sister, who also displaced, and spend the night where she was staying. Little did he know that it would be his final displacement.”

From many heartfelt tributes to Alareer, we learn that he had committed his life to the study and practice of English. Despite the cruelty of the settler colonial regime’s crippling seventeen years of siege, relentless violence and occupation – before October 7, Alareer attracted a global following.

His targeted killing was not an “accident”. It was and remains a military goal of the apartheid regime to exterminate poets and intellectuals just as healthcare workers, doctors and relief aid volunteers have been.

Polish-born Mileikowsky known as Benjamin Netanyahu, now wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, may have thought that by killing Alareer he has silenced him.

The truth though is that much to Israel’s dismay, Alareer’s voice has reached a global audience.

His poem “If I Must Die” has become a worldwide sensation and has correctly been described as “a window into the soul of the man who’d been ripped from the world”.

Equally important is the wonderful news that Alareer’s posthumous publication of a book “If I Must Die” has been published.

It contains a collection of his poetry and prose, as well as selected excerpts of interviews he gave. The compilation is by his friend and student Yousef Aljamal.

Sarah Aziza in the Guardian reminds us that in the hours and days after his killing, Alareer’s poem If I Must Die went viral, resounding from social media to the streets.

“Written to his daughter Shymaa in 2011, the seemingly simple verses vibrate, stretched taut between tragedy, tenderness and resolve: ‘If I die / you must live / to tell my story … let it bring hope / let it be a tale.’

“Shymaa and her infant son were killed by an Israeli airstrike a few months after her father’s death”.

The merciless killers led by Netanyahu and his criminal gang of warlords, may excel in committing genocide and worse, mistakenly and arrogantly hold the view that with American support they will escape accountability.

But not according to Alareer, whose plea to Shymaa and now to the world to tell his story, will ensure that Zionism implodes and perpetrators of the genocide face the full might of the law.