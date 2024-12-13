Three Quadcopters – Resistance Roundup – Day 434

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 434th day of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, the Palestinian resistance continues to target Israeli occupation forces throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it had shelled the Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Bareed area of the Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, using heavy caliber mortars.

The Al-Qassam fighters managed to take control of three Quadcopter drones while they were conducting intelligence missions in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, fired mortar shells at Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Jabaliya Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

Qassam vs IDF in Rafah: Yassin 105 vs Merkava tank on Friday in al-Jeneina. [Qassam Brigades 10/12] pic.twitter.com/Wyq0ieLzLv — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) December 12, 2024

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Our fighters shelled the Israeli occupation forces that have penetrated the post office area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, with heavy mortar shells.

Our fighters were able to seize 3 Israeli drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

We shelled with mortar shells the gatherings of the Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jabaliya Services Club, north of the Gaza Strip.

Our fighters had shelled gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Jabaliya Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

(The Palestine Chronicle)