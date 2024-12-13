‘Right to Life’ – Ben-Gvir Calls for Restriction of Movement in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The right to life of the citizens of Israel prevails over the freedom of movement for the residents of the PA.”

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has reiterated his call for “permanent checkpoints” on roads in the occupied West Bank to restrict the movement of Palestinians.

“I repeat my constant demand for permanent checkpoints on the roads of Judea and Samaria (the occupied West Bank – PC),” the far-right leader said in a post on X on Thursday.

He added: “The right to life of the citizens of Israel prevails over the freedom of movement for the residents of the PA (Palestinian Authority – PC)”.

Heightened Tensions

The minister made a similar call in September following the killing of three Israeli police officers at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in a resistance operation.

כואב את הירצחו של הילד הקדוש יהושע אהרן טוביה שמחה הי”ד ושולח תנחומים למשפחתו. חוזר על דרישתי הקבועה להצבת מחסומים קבועים בכבישי יהודה ושומרון ולאפשר כבישים בטוחים מנסיעה של תושבי הרש״פ. הזכות לחיים של אזרחי ישראל גוברת על חופש התנועה לתושבי הרש״פ. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) December 12, 2024

“Our right to live and not to be murdered, prevails over their right of movement,” he said at the time, adding “We need to close the traffic lanes we travel on in front of the residents of the PA.”

Tensions have been heightened across the West Bank since Israel launched its ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip in October last year.

At least 809 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 6,450 more injured in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, during the same period, according to official data cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Recent Poll

A recent poll conducted by the Lazar Research Institute and published in the Israeli newspaper Maariv, found that 53 percent of respondents believe Ben-Gvir should step down, citing criminal allegations involving some of his close police associates.

Only 33 percent believed he should remain in his position, and 14 percent were undecided.

Among voters from the ruling coalition, 73 percent supported Ben-Gvir staying in office, while 85 percent of opposition voters said he should resign, underscoring deep political divisions in Israel.

The calls for his resignation come amid ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct by law enforcement officials linked to him.

(PC, Anadolu)