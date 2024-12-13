At Mass Rally – Saree Announces These New Operations ‘in Solidarity with Gaza’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Friday the execution of three military operations targeting locations in central and southern Israel using drones.

In a statement read during a mass demonstration in Sana’a, the capital, held in solidarity with Gaza, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, detailed the operations.

He stated that the first targeted a military site in the city of Asqalan (Ashkelon), in southern Israel, while the second struck a location in Jaffa, in central Israel. Both operations involved drones that successfully evaded interception systems and reached their intended targets.

“The two operations were carried out by two drones that were able to bypass the interception systems and reach their targets successfully,” Saree said, as quoted by the Yemeni news agency SABA.

Additionally, Saree revealed a collaborative operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which targeted strategic locations in southern Israel using multiple drones. He claimed that these efforts achieved their objectives.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, carried out a military operation targeting vital targets in the south of occupied Palestine with a number of drones,” Saree reportedly added.

#Yemen's Armed Forces declared unwavering support for #Palestine, reiterating that military operations would continue striking enemy strongholds and vital targets until the Israeli siege is lifted and the aggression on the #Gaza Strip ends. https://t.co/8o8IhILWDd — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 13, 2024

The statement did not provide specific details about the targets but emphasized that the group’s military actions would persist until the “aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.”

Ansarallah have also intensified their broader military campaigns in solidarity with Gaza. These include targeting Israeli cargo ships and vessels associated with Israel in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean, as well as launching missile and drone strikes on Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Since early 2024, the United States has led coalition airstrikes against Yemen, following the Ansarallah’s naval attacks.

The Yemeni group, in response, declared that all American and British vessels are now considered legitimate military targets, a stance announced in January following mediation efforts by Washington and London.

The escalation coincides with the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza.

Yemeni drones bypass Israeli interception systems, hit targets in Tel Aviv, Askelonhttps://t.co/W0B4Ret7iJ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) December 13, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, SABA)