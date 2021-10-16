More Palestinian Prisoners to Join Hunger Strike

Protest in support of Palestinian prisoners in Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

More Palestinian prisoners will join the hunger strike, should the Israel Prison Service (IPS) not meet their demands and lift its sanctions, Quds Press reported on Friday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a statement that the “resistance program” for the prisoners inside Israeli prisons “is escalating”.

“If the IPS does not meet the demands of the hunger strikers and lift its sanctions imposed on the prisoners affiliated with the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, prisoners from other groups will join the hunger strike,” the statement read.

On Wednesday, the PPS announced that 250 prisoners from the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine started a hunger strike protesting against Israeli punitive measures and sanctions imposed, following the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from Israeli Gilboa prison on September 6.

Meanwhile, the PPS reported that prisoners Mohammad Al-Amoudi and Hosni Issa escalated their hunger strike and stopped drinking water. As a result, their health conditions deteriorated and they were admitted to the prison clinic.

The PPS announced that the hunger strike is supported by all prisoners inside Israeli prisons and by all Palestinian factions, who insist that the IPS must stop punitive measures against prisoners.

