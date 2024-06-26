‘Looming Possibility’ – Netanyahu Expects ICC Arrest Warrants soon

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, “Netanyahu convened a high-stakes discussion on Tuesday evening about the looming possibility that the ICC might heed the request of its chief prosecutor.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fears that the International Court of Justice (ICC) will issue arrest warrants for him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant before his visit to Washington on July 24, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, “Netanyahu convened a high-stakes discussion on Tuesday evening about the looming possibility that the ICC might heed the request of its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, and soon issue arrest warrants against him and Gallant.”

The meeting was reportedly attended by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

“Netanyahu anticipates the court will act on the prosecutor’s request and issue the warrants soon, potentially even before his upcoming speech in front of the US Congress on July 24,” the daily reported.

While the United States is not a member of the ICC, hosting Netanyahu despite an international arrest warrant could attract criticism.

Israel is also not a member of the court, whereas Palestine was accepted as a member in 2015.

The ICC, established in 2002, is an independent international body not affiliated with the United Nations or any other international institution, and its decisions are binding.

Yedioth Ahronoth highlighted that given Khan’s public submission of the request, the court’s decision is likely to be public.

“Both Israel and the individuals facing personal arrest warrants have the option to appeal to the court, presenting arguments for the annulment of the warrants,” the report added

123 countries are signatories to the Rome Statute, which defines the powers of the ICC.

These nations are obligated to enforce the warrant and arrest the individuals named in the warrants.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)