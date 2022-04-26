Palestinians Demonstrate outside Ofer Prison to Protest Trial of 14-Year-Old Boy

Family and friends of 14-year-old Athal al-Azzeh demonstrated on Tuesday outside Ofer military and detention camp to protest the trial of their son, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Azzeh’s father, Ahmad, said the Israeli soldiers detained his son on April 15, after beating him up when he was on his way to his grandmother’s house in the al-Azzeh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

On Friday 15th April, 14 year old Athal Al-Azza was kidnapped by an Israeli jeep from near his grandmother's home in Al-Azzeh/Aida refugee camp, Bethlehem, located right by the Israeli apartheid wall, and a site of constant confrontation between Pal youth and IOF. pic.twitter.com/4G8JmiAFnP — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) April 25, 2022

The interrogators are pressuring him, by all means, to get him to confess to things he did not do, said the father, explaining that his son is being interrogated in the absence of any member of his family or a lawyer.

He added that his son is exhausted and has been deprived of sleep as he undergoes long interrogation after midnight.

Family and friends of 14-year-old Athal al-Azzeh demonstrated today outside Ofer military and detention camp near Ramallah to protest the trial of their son. pic.twitter.com/3LR3Fb0eoC — The Inside- Palestine (@TInsidePal) April 26, 2022

According to the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, there are 160 Palestinian minors held in Israeli prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)