‘Evolving Situation’ – Britain’s easyJet Halts Flights to Israel until October 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The suspension, which follows Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday night, “is expected to impact thousands of Israeli travelers who have already booked flights”.

The British low-cost airline easyJet announced on Tuesday that flights to Israel have been suspended until October 27.

“As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The airline added: “We are continuing to closely monitor the situation.”

The suspension, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “is expected to impact thousands of Israeli travelers who have already booked flights” with the airline “for the upcoming Passover and summer vacation.”

On Sunday, the company announced that it halted flights to Israel until Tuesday, following Iran’s attack on the country.

EasyJet was also among the airlines that canceled flights to Israel immediately after the October 7 resistance operation. It resumed flights in March this year.

Irish airline Ryanair canceled all its flights to and from Israel for the months of March and April amid the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, Aviation News Israel reported.

Targets Hit

Israel closed its airspace on Saturday evening after Tehran launched its first direct attack on the country in history, deploying drones and missiles.

The attack was in response to an Israeli missile strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA half of the missiles aimed at Israel hit their targets.

In a call on Saturday, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will not support any Israeli response to Iran, the news website Axios reported.

This decision comes amid heightened concerns that “an Israeli response to Iran’s attack on Israel would lead to a regional war with catastrophic consequences,” Axios said, citing US officials.

(PC, Anadolu)