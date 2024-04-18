Execute Palestinian Prisoners – Ben-Gvir’ Solution to Overcrowded Prisons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, proposed implementing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners as a solution to address prison overcrowding.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party, made this statement on his social media accounts, suggesting it as a solution to the Israeli Prison Service’s detention crisis.

“The death penalty for terrorists is the right solution to the incarceration problem,” Ben-Gvir wrote.

שמח שהממשלה אישרה את הההצעה שלי שתאפשר לשב״ס לבנות 936 (בהצפפה 1,600) מקומות כליאה נוספים לאסירים ביטחוניים. תוספת הבנייה תאפשר לשירות בתי הסוהר לקלוט מחבלים נוספים, ותביא פתרון חלקי למצוקת הכליאה הקיימת בשב״ס. אני מברך על כך שרוב רובם של השרים גילו אחריות ומנהיגות בנושא החשוב… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 17, 2024

The minister’s comments followed the Israeli government’s approval of the addition of around a thousand detention spaces for Palestinian prisoners within the Israeli Prison Services.

This expansion, costing approximately 450 million shekels ($119.21 million), is funded equally by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and other ministries, as reported by the Israeli news website Walla.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip’s government media office stated that the Israeli occupation army has detained over 5,000 Palestinians during its ongoing war on the Strip, which has entered its seventh consecutive month.

Dismantle War CO

In a separate post on his X account, Ben-Gvir criticized what he described as a “policy of containment” following Iran’s retaliatory attack on April 13.

“In the north, Hezbollah saw that the Conception Cabinet was not responding to the attack of hundreds of missiles from Iran into Israeli territory, so it raised its head and took an aggressive step against us,” he said.

בעזה – תמונות של אלפים רוחצים בחוף.

בצפון – חיזבאללה ראה שקבינט הקונספציה לא מגיב למתקפה של מאות טילים מאיראן לשטח ישראל, אז הוא הרים ראש והעלה צעד בתוקפנות נגדנו שעלתה לנו היום בלוחמים פצועים. הגיע הזמן לפרק את קבינט הקונספציה, להפסיק את מדיניות ההכלה והפרופורציונליות ולהראות… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 17, 2024

Ben-Gvir’s comments followed an operation carried out by the Lebanese Resistance movement on the Arab Al-Aramsheh military base in southern Israel, which wounded at least 19 Israelis, according to Israeli media.

“It’s time to dismantle the war cabinet, stop the policy of inclusion and proportionality and show our enemies that the landlord has gone mad,” Ben-Gvir wote on X.

(PC, AJA)