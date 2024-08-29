Expanding the Battlefield – Resistance Roundup – Day 328

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though Israel has decided to extend its war from Gaza to the West Bank, Palestinian Resistance groups also now perceive their operations in Gaza and the West Bank as a part of an expanded Resistance campaign as well.

Statements issued by the military arms of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front and Fatah – among others – report on the performance of its fighters in Gaza, Jenin, Tulkarm and elsewhere.

Below are statements from various Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza and the West Bank, in addition to the latest statements from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in South Lebanon, and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets enemy forces’ gatherings at the Mars military site with 107mm rockets.

“Our fighters in Jenin, along with their brothers in the resistance factions, are engaged in violent armed clashes with the occupation army, and targeting its vehicles with locally-made explosive devices.

“As part of Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, the resistance, with all factions fighting shoulder to shoulder, are engaged in fierce and intense clashes inside Tulkarem camp.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“At 1:00 AM, our fighters in the sniping unit managed to successfully target a group of enemy soldiers fortified in one of the houses in the schools’ axis in Nour Shams Camp.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce armed clashes with the invading occupation forces in various combat axes in Tulkarem Camp, showering the enemy forces with barrages of bullets.

“As part of the initial response to the assassination of our commander, our fighters successfully ambushed an infantry force in the Al-Manshiya area behind the Abu Obeida Mosque in Jenin. The Engineering Unit detonated an explosive device that was prepared in advance on the force, followed by a heavy barrage of gunfire, resulting in direct hits.

“Our fighters targeted an infantry force on the Hamama axis in Jenin with heavy and direct gunfire, inflicting casualties on the force.

“Our fighters in Jenin targeted the occupation forces with a high-powered explosive device in the eastern neighborhood axis, achieving confirmed injuries.

“Our fighters in Jenin were able to target an infantry force with a highly explosive device on the industrial axis, achieving confirmed casualties among the force.

“After our fighters in Jenin detonated an explosive device against an infantry force, our heroes continued to rain direct barrages of bullets on the support and military reinforcements in the industrial axis, inflicting confirmed casualties.

“As part of the response to the assassination of our leader, our fighters detonated a high-powered explosive device prepared in advance in a military vehicle of the occupation army in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood, achieving a direct hit.

“Our fighters in Jenin continue to target the occupation forces on the fighting fronts with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving certain casualties.

“Our fighters in the engineering unit are currently detonating a number of pre-prepared explosive devices on enemy vehicles and infantry forces in various combat axes within the ambushes prepared in advance which were announced in the second phase of the Horror of the Camps battle.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 29-8-2024, launched an attack with squadrons of attack drones on the headquarters of the Golan Brigade 210 in the Nafah barracks, targeting the positions and strongholds of its officers and soldiers, hitting their targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 29-8-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Zarit barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 29-8-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Kfar Yuval settlement with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Informed sources have confirmed to #AlMayadeen that Hezbollah successfully executed #OperationArbaeen, which came in retaliation to the Israeli assassination of senior Commander Fouad Shokor, penetrating Israeli air defenses and directly impacting the 8200 intelligence unit.… pic.twitter.com/At4DHI2f98 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 29, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 29-8-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Doviv barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:30 PM on Thursday, 29-08-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Tal Al-Tayhat with rocket weapons, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:50 PM on Thursday, 29-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 29-08-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons, making direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 29-08-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, making direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)