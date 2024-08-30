GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel to Remain on Philadelphi Route | Jenin under Attack | Army Withdraws from Khan Yunis – Day 329

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Haaretz reported, citing informed sources, that the Israeli security cabinet approves remaining in the Philadelphi corridor despite opposition from the defense minister. The Israeli occupation army said it assassinated Wissam Hazem, the Hamas commander in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in northern and central Gaza as the Israeli army withdrew from Khan Yunis, leaving massive devastation behind. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, August 30, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The number of victims of the Israeli military operation in the West Bank has risen to 19 martyrs.

ISRAELI ARMY: The 98th Division had completed its mission in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.

UNRWA: 150 children killed in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.

Friday, August 30, 12:15 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Al Mawasi area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 23 Palestinians were killed since dawn today in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A woman was killed and others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

IRANIAN ARMY COMMANDER: Our forces are now at the highest level of readiness and combat strength.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: Three men were killed in an attack on the town of Zababdeh in Jenin, and the occupation forces are holding their bodies.

Friday, August 30, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

WHO: 1.2 million doses of polio vaccine will be delivered to Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid on a house in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and others, including children, were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Al-Ajarmah Street in Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed the Israeli army assassinated Wissam Hazem, the Hamas commander in Jenin.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 16 Palestinians were killed since dawn today in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir does not want a reduction in forces on the Philadelphi corridor in any agreement.

ISRAELI LABOR PARTY CHAIRMAN: The government chose to abandon the potential deal by its own decision.

Friday, August 30, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: Israeli raids took place at dawn on Friday on the outskirts of the villages of Zebqin, Naqoura and Wadi Hamoul in southern Lebanon, causing extensive damage.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 9 Palestinians in different areas east of Khan Yunis, following the withdrawal of the occupation forces after a military operation that lasted 22 days.

Friday, August 30, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli raid on the Al-Masdar area in the central Gaza Strip.

MAARIV POLL: 40% of Israelis prefer Benny Gantz to head the government, compared to 39% who prefer Benjamin Netanyahu.

CHANNEL 12: One Israeli was killed and another injured in a light plane crash south of Haifa.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it targeted a Palestinian cell from the air during a confrontation with its forces in Jenin.

CHANNEL 13: Two people were injured in a light plane crash south of Haifa.

Friday, August 30, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces withdrew from several areas in Khan Yunis after a military operation that lasted 22 days.

PRISONERS’ FAMILIES FORUM: Netanyahu does not miss an opportunity to thwart the conclusion of a swap deal.

JENIN BATTALION: Our fighters detonated an explosive device in an Israeli military bulldozer of the type D9, and achieved confirmed injuries.

AL-JAZEERA: Armed clashes are taking place between the occupation army and resistance fighters in the Al-Damj neighborhood in Jenin camp.

Friday, August 30, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 said that Defense Minister Yoav Galant informed the security cabinet that there is no security impediment to withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor.

Friday, August 30, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Haaretz reported, citing informed sources, that the Israeli security cabinet approves remaining in the Philadelphi corridor despite opposition from the defense minister.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated pre-prepared explosive devices against an occupation infantry force in the Al-Bayader axis in Jenin, causing confirmed casualties among its ranks.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES: Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said it was engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns with an Israeli special force that infiltrated the town of Zababdeh in Jenin.

PRCS: The occupation prevents the Red Crescent crews from reaching a house that was bombed in Jenin.

Friday, August 30, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: We destroyed a missile system and a drone in an area controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians, one of them a child, were killed and others were injured in the targeting of a residential apartment near the Al-Hawja intersection in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces storm neighborhoods in the Al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus in the West Bank.

Friday, August 30, 02:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israel carried out raids in the vicinity of the town of Zibqin in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are conducting violent raids targeting residents in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin in the West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)