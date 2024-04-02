Expect Escalation – Resistance Roundup – Day 179

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah fighters today targeted several Israeli military and intelligence sites with different types of weapons, including Katyusha rockets.

The targeted sites included Malikiyah, Al-Samaqa, Ruwaisat Al-Alam and the Hounin barracks.

Today’s Resistance attacks from Lebanon, however, are yet to reflect the expected escalation in coming days following the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist force barricaded in a building with an anti-fortification TBG shell, causing them to be killed and wounded, east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed with mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles southwest of Gaza City.

“With the help of Allah, the soldiers of the Brigade, today at iftar time, targeted the Salem military camp with heavy barrages of bullets.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:45 AM on Tuesday, 02-04-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Malikiyah site with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:25 AM on Tuesday, 02-04-2024, targeted a group of Israeli enemy soldiers inside the Malikiyah site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:15 PM on Tuesday, 02-04-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:15 PM on Tuesday, 02-04-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:35 PM on Tuesday, 02-04-2024, targeted the settlement of Gesher HaZiv near Nahariyya with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:08 PM on Tuesday, 02-04-2024, targeted the Hounin barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

