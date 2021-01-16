Fatah, Hamas Welcome Decree Setting Dates for Palestinian National Elections

The ruling Fatah movement and its rival, the Hamas movement, welcomed the decree issued yesterday by President Mahmoud Abbas setting dates for national elections in Palestine.

The decree set May 22 for holding legislative elections and July 31 for presidential elections. Elections for the National Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are planned for August 31.

In a statement, Fatah declared that the decree is “an expression of the will of the Palestinian people and the outcome of instructions, dialogues and a responsible and national effort in which the national interest prevailed over factionalism.”

The Gaza-based Hamas movement, which ruled the besieged enclave since July 2007, has also welcomed the decree on elections.

Hamas said in a statement that it is highly interested in seeing these elections succeed to achieve the interest of the Palestinian people.

Several other Palestinian political factions have also welcomed the issuing of the decrees.

The last legislative elections were held in January 2006 and the presidential elections were held in March 2005.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)