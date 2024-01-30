Fate Unknown – PCRS Lost Contact with Paramedics Trying to Rescue 6-Year-Old Girl in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PCRS) said on Tuesday that it lost contact with a team of paramedics who went to rescue a 6-year-old girl who was trapped inside a vehicle in Gaza.

On Monday, PCRS reported that Israeli occupation forces had surrounded a 6-year-old girl named Hind inside a vehicle in the Fares Gas Station area in Gaza City, after targeting her family.

In a post on X, PCRS said that the fate of the paramedics is still unknown.

💔This is a picture of the 6 years old girl Hind who remained trapped inside a vehicle fired upon by the occupation forces, resulting in the martyrdom of everyone inside (6 individuals). Hind remained for hours pleading for our teams to reach her and evacuate her from the area… pic.twitter.com/V3VC1GlhGg — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 29, 2024

PCRS reported that Hind was with the family of her mother’s uncle, Bashar Hamada, when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the vehicle in which they were traveling.

Six of the girl’s family members were killed in the attack and Hind was the sole survivor in the vehicle, according to the PRCS.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family, along with Hind, are still trapped inside.

“Hind remained for hours pleading for our teams to reach her and evacuate her from the area surrounded by Israeli tanks,” PRCS wrote in another post on Monday.

“Around 6:00 PM, our teams reached the area where Hind was trapped inside the vehicle, which had been shot near the Fares petrol station in Gaza. Since then, we lost contact with the team, and as of now, we are uncertain if our teams successfully reached the girl,” PRCS continued.

🚨As of now, contact is still lost with the ambulance team 🚑that departed yesterday on the mission to rescue the 6-year-old girl Hind Rajab from #Gaza City. Information about them remains unknown, and we feel extremely concerned about their fate and whether they succeeded in… pic.twitter.com/qZPvvClWV0 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 30, 2024

“As of now, contact is still lost with our colleagues who embarked yesterday on the mission to rescue Hind, the 6-year-old girl,” PCRS wrote on X, adding:

“We remain unaware of their fate and whether they succeeded in evacuating her or not. Our prayers for their safety—Ahmed, Yousef, and little Hind”.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,637 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,387 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.