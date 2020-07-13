‘Strange Procedure’: Ahmed Dawabsheh, Child Survivor of Duma Arson Attack Summoned by Israeli Court

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ahmed Dawabsheh, the Palestinian child survivor of an arson attack by an Israeli Jewish extremist that killed both of his parents and his 18-month-old brother, Ali, has been summoned to testify in an Israeli court on Monday, the family’s lawyer said.

The Israeli killer Amiram Ben-Uliel was convicted in May of three counts of murder, and is “due to be sentenced for killing the Palestinian boy’s parents and baby brother in the fire set off by a Molotov cocktail hurled into the house before dawn,” the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported.

In addition to Ahmed, 10, Dawabsheh’s grandfather, Hussein and his uncle Nasr have also reportedly been summoned to testify.

Initially, Ben-Uliel was due to be sentenced on Sunday. However, a few days before the scheduled sentencing, Israeli police informed Dawabsheh’s lawyer, Omar Hamaisim that the session was postponed.

“I was surprised, telling them that these people were not listed in this case,” Hamaisi said. “The only witness was Hussein (Riham’s father), who identified the bodies. Beyond that, he saw nothing.”

The lawyer added that the Palestinian child had been called to testify in the judge’s chambers, not in front of lawyers. Only two other people will be allowed to join him, a translator, and any other person of his choosing, aside from his grandfather.

“It’s a strange procedure. It means that they want to question the child. He was five at the time of the incident, I don’t know what the court expects of him under these circumstances,” Hamaisi said.

Hamaisi added, “The welfare of the child is the foremost consideration, so we dispensed with his testimony at (an earlier) stage, and he did not relate what his life is like. We’re surprised that the court is now summoning him to testify, even though he’s not part of this case.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)