BREAKING: Seven Israelis Killed, Ten Others Wounded in Strong Palestinian Response to Latest Jenin Massacre

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UPDATED: Seven Israelis were reportedly killed and ten others wounded in a shooting attack in Occupied Jerusalem on Friday, according to official Israeli sources.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said that one of the attackers was killed, adding that Israeli forces are now searching for others allegedly involved in the operation. Other Israeli sources say that the attack was carried by one person only.

The shooting attack took place in the Nabi Yaqoub area, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli medical sources also stated that ten people were injured in the shooting incident in Jerusalem.

This operation comes a day after an Israeli military raid targeted the town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and wounding 20 others.

Israeli Media sources claimed that the attacker is a resident of Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Arenoth claimed that the attacker is a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp and that he is a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement.

Shuafat has been under intense Israeli siege and frequent raids in recent days, with Salah Ali, 17, being the latest victim to be killed by Israel on Wednesday.

Over 30 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the beginning of this year, while last year has been described by the United Nations as the bloodiest year in the West Bank in decades.

(The Palestine Chronicle)