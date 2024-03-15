Five Merkavas – Resistance Roundup – Day 161

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At the time the political leadership of Hamas submitted a revised proposal regarding its vision for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, its military wing escalated its operations throughout the Strip.

The message that Hamas and other Resistance movements wanted to send is that their political position is an outcome of their strength in the battlefield, not a result of Israeli military pressures.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 5 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the city of Al-Zahra, northwest of the Central Governorate. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist infantry force composed of 4 soldiers who were transferring a number of explosive devices into one of the houses with an anti-fortification TBG shell in Al-Zahra city, northwest of the Central Governorate. Our fighters confirmed they were killed and torn to pieces. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist troop carrier and a Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells in Hamad Town, north of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Qassam air force targets inside a protected IDF staging point with multiple anti-personnel grenades dropped from quadcopters near Beit Hanoun, NE Gaza. [Qassam Brigades 10/3] pic.twitter.com/CoZoMx5dUj — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 10, 2024

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist troop carrier with a Shuath explosive device, and its surroundings with a TBG shell in the city of Hamad, north of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers east of the central region with a barrage of mortar shells. “After our fighters returned from the clash points north of Al-Zahra city in the Central Governorate, they confirmed targeting a number of Zionist military vehicles with anti-tank missiles. They confirmed that a Zionist force fell between dead and wounded during the clash with it from point-blank range. “We bombed Sderot and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with rocket barrages.”

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: An Israeli force was killed and wounded during a clash. AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier and a tank with Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells in the city of Hamad in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, where the area has been… pic.twitter.com/Z5J2lcmYCQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 15, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:15 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with artillery weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:05 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted the Al-Malikiyah site with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Birkat Risha site with a Burkan missile, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:20 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Hezbollah resistance movement has released footage under the title "If you expand, we will expand too," showing the highlights of the movement's operations against the Israeli military. pic.twitter.com/stN1qRoUbi — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) March 15, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:42 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:45 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted a Zionist force as they entered the Zarit barracks site with appropriate weapons, directly hitting it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:35 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Hadab Yarin with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:55 PM on Friday, 15-03-2024, targeted an Israeli force near the Jal Al-Alam site, as it moved behind the border wall with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)