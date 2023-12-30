Twice in a Month – Biden Bypasses Congress to Send More Weapons to Israel

This allowed the United States to approve the immediate sale of an estimated $147.5 million worth of M107 155mm artillery shells and related equipment.

For the second time in a month, US President Joe Biden bypassed Congress to approve an emergency arms sale for Israel amid its ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress on Friday that an emergency exists, requiring the administration to circumvent the traditional congressional notification period for foreign military sales.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 21,672 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,165 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/aSDtxLKglO pic.twitter.com/AhnQQPitv5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 30, 2023

This allowed the United States to approve the immediate sale of an estimated $147.5 million worth of M107 155mm artillery shells and related equipment.

The State Department said that the notification, which included Blinken’s “detailed justification” was delivered Friday.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Palestinian journalist Jaber Abu Hidris was killed along with a number of his family members in the bombing of his house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, on Friday night. With Abu Hidris' killing, the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the beginning of the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/K1Qm9Du2ze — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 30, 2023

“This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” the statement added.

The artillery shells will reportedly be transferred from existing US stocks.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,672 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,165 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, MEMO)