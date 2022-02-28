Israeli Army Infiltrates Gaza Border, Razes Agricultural Land

February 28, 2022 Blog, News
A Palestinian farmer walks through fields near Gaza’s eastern border, (Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, via Activestills.org)

The Israeli army on Monday infiltrated Gaza’s border, near the city of Khan Younes, and razed agricultural land, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the four Israeli military tanks and four bulldozers advanced several dozens of meters to the east of Khuza‘a town, leveled a large tract of agricultural land and set up earth mounds.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

Over two million Palestinians live the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel upholds very few of its responsibilities as the occupying power, failing to provide for the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the territory.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*