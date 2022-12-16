FOA Organizes Palestine Weekend of Solidarity in London

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This weekend Londoners will show their solidarity with Palestine by attending Palestine Pop-Up, a 2-day interactive event in Shoreditch, the UK-based organization Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) said in a statement on Friday.

“This exciting event will exhibit 21 illustrations from the new Injustice Illustrated collection, each highlighting a certain aspect of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine,” the statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, read.

“There will be interactive installations (including a 2.5-meter pencil!) to show the injustice taking place under Israeli apartheid and to raise awareness of key BDS campaigns, including #BoycottPUMA and #BoycottCocaCola. There will also be competitions and prizes to be won throughout the weekend,” the statement added.

“Last year, Israel brutally attacked Gaza, murdering 67 Palestinian children in May. Israeli forces also attacked peaceful worshippers at Al-Aqsa (Mosque) during (the holy month of) Ramadan,” says Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at FOA.

“This year, 2022, has been the deadliest year for Palestinian children” in many years, “and this Ramadan, over 250 worshippers were once again attacked by Israeli forces,” Joarder added.

The weekend event has been organized as part of FOA’s Silver Anniversary celebrations and the launch of its new website.

