‘Globalize Intifada’: Pro-Palestine Protesters March in New York

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters marched on Friday to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Manhattan waving the Palestinian flag and holding “Globalize Intifada” banners, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The march was part of the so-called Strike MoMA campaign, which began as a series of 10 weekly protests from April 9 ​​to June 11, against MoMA’s alleged complicity in war profiteering, environmental harm, and dispossession of communities worldwide, according to WAFA.

The statement: Free Palestine/Strike MoMA: A Call to Action, which over 250+ thinkers, scholars, artists, critics have signed, including Dr. Angela Davis.

The Palestinian intifada was chosen as a model of resistance against colonial violence and oppression, and “Globalize the Intifada” as the rallying cry of Friday’s march, with banners also reading “Honor the Martyrs of Palestine.”

The 10-week initiative was founded by the Strike MoMA Working Group, which is part of a group called the International Imagination of Anti-Imperial Feelings (IIAAF).

The Friday march was part of the so-called “second phase” of StrikeMoMA.

WOL is organising the "Globalize the Intifada" protests. Affiliated groups that promote this campaign on social media include Occupy Wall St., Occupy Theory. NYC Solidarity with Palestine, and Strike MoMA.

“No struggle is left when we move together and individually, but in agreement. At MoMA, the framework for abolition, decolonization, anti-capitalism and anti-imperialism overlaps in the course of the struggle,” the movement’s manifesto said in a section entitled “Operational Conditions for striking MoMA. “These included both Israel and South Africa as apartheid states.”

Phase II of MOMA protests: "Globalize the intifada"

Another group that participated was Within Our Lifetime, whose goal is to liberate Palestine and who names the US and Zionism as two forms of colonial oppression.

A large number of organizations took part in the protest, including groups called Decolonize This Place, MoMA Divest and the Direct Action Front for Palestine.

