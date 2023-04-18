Following Indonesia’s Decision Not to Host Israel, Football Championship Officially Moves to Argentina

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced, on Monday, the transfer of the Under-20 World Youth Championship to Argentina instead of Indonesia, which was stripped of hosting tournment, due to its refusal to participate in Israel.

The championship was originally scheduled for May 20 to June 11. It was canceled due to Indonesia’s refusal to host the Israeli team.

FIFA said on its website, after a meeting of its council office, that the tournament will bring together 24 teams, “and Argentina will replace Indonesia as the host country.”

The authority added that the draw for the Under-20 World Cup will take place on Friday at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hours before the approval decision, Argentina officially confirmed that it was ready to host the Under-20 World Cup, after Indonesia was stripped of hosting, following its objection to the participation of the Israeli national team.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa and the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, signed the financial and administrative guarantees requested by FIFA, according to Tapia.

The head of the local association for the game added, in a brief video issued by the Ministry of Economy, that a “technical visit” by the committee from the International Federation was scheduled to end on Monday to supervise the stadiums in which the matches will be held, as well as the training camps.

Several cities in Indonesia were scheduled to host the Under-20 World Cup, but at the end of March, FIFA stripped the Asian country of hosting.

The announcement came after the decision to cancel the draw, due to a call from two Indonesian provincial referees to exclude Israel from the tournament.

(Aljazeera, PC)