Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Targets as Israel ‘Raises Readiness in the North’

January 28, 2024 Blog, News
Hezbollah has entered the fight against Israel in solidarity with Gaza. (Photo: Al Manar TV)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced late Saturday that it carried out several attacks on two Israeli military points near the southern border of Lebanon.

Missile attacks were launched on military posts of Jal al-Alam and Al Abad, Hezbollah said in a statement.

The Lebanese group said in a separate statement that it targeted military bases in the settlements of Shumira and Dovev with guided missiles and “appropriate weapons”. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said in a statement on Saturday that it is “raising its readiness on the northern front, including exercises at the brigade level involving live ammunition and urban warfare for the Northern Reserve Paratroopers Brigade.”

“As part of the readiness-raising measures on the northern borders, the Northern Region command conducted intensive exercises last week to enhance efficiency and readiness for war,” the statement added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have hinted on several occasions at the possibility of a war with Hezbollah. 

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

The group targeted numerous military bases, intelligence installations, and other Israeli positions across the Lebanon-Israel border.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership. 

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel. 

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu)

