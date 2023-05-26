China to Israel: ‘Immediately Halt’ Illegal Actions in Palestine

China has called on Israel to “stop encroaching” upon Palestinian territory and resources, as Tel Aviv continues to allow and approve the construction of illegal Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that “since the beginning of this year, Israel has continued to advance unilateral actions on approving returns, building new settlements and legalizing settlements”.

Emphasizing that such settlement building and activities violate international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2334, Shuang expressed Beijing’s stance to “urge Israel to immediately halt these actions and stop encroaching upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people”.

#China's deputy PR to the UN Geng Shuang: "On the issue of religious holy sites, Israel must stop its provocations, guarantee the right to worship of Muslim worshipers, uphold the peace and tranquillity of religious holy sites, and respect the custodianship of Jordan." pic.twitter.com/tLBFR7bQst — SNN (@snntv_en) May 25, 2023

Shuang also stressed that “the historical status quo of religious holy sites in Jerusalem must be respected.

“On the issue of religious holy sites, Israel must stop its provocations, guarantee the right to worship of Muslim worshipers, uphold the peace and tranquillity of religious holy sites, and respect the custodianship of Jordan”, Shuang asserted.

Shuang indicated China’s increasing role in the issue, as with others in the region, and the possibility of surpassing the United States as a mediatory force and hegemon.

The Chinese diplomat’s remarks came as the Israeli government approved the proposed state budget for 2023-2024, which allocates around 3.5 billion Israeli shekels ($941 million) for illegal settlement projects and the upgrading of their infrastructure.

(MEMO, PC)