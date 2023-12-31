Four Palestinians Injured as Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Tulkarm

At least four Palestinians were injured over the last few hours as Israeli drones targeted multiple locations in the Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited eyewitnesses as saying that Israeli occupation forces targeted the Tulkarm refugee camp twice with missile strikes from a drone.

The first strike reportedly hit the Al-Madares neighborhood, resulting in no injuries. Shortly after, another strike targeted the Ghanem neighborhood, causing two injuries.

The injured were transported to the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital for medical treatment.

Breaking || Israeli forces conduct widespread arrests in Al-Mahjar, Nour Shams camp. pic.twitter.com/hDYAIrq7Q4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 31, 2023

Medical sources at the hospital reported that two individuals were admitted with injuries from missile shrapnel. One of the victims is in serious condition with injuries to the abdomen, while the other has minor injuries to the foot.

Earlier on Saturday night, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that at least two Palestinians sustained injuries from the shrapnel of Israeli drone missiles in Nur Shams.

It said that due to the blockade imposed by Israeli forces on the camp, its medical crews were unable to transport the injured to hospitals on time.

The Israeli drones further struck locations in the Al-Damaj neighborhood of the camp and near the entrance of the Al-Manshiya neighborhood.

An Israeli bulldozer destroyed infrastructure and properties whilst raiding Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. 31.12.23 pic.twitter.com/Rd3VUWsSP6 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 31, 2023

Moreover, widespread arrests were carried out as Israeli occupation forces raided several homes across the camp. Detainees were held in one of the houses and were subjected to field interrogations with their hands cuffed.

At the same time, Israeli military vehicles deployed at the main entrance of the Tulkarm refugee camp, firing live rounds and flares over the camp.

The troops intensified their presence by deploying snipers on the rooftops of buildings and residences around the camp.

The invading Israeli forces also vandalized doors, and contents of homes, detained residents, and subjected them to questioning, according to local sources.

As a result of the Israeli incursion, confrontations erupted in the Nur Shams camp, while sounds of explosions were heard in the area. Surveillance drones also hovered over the skies of Tulkarm and its outskirts during the raid.

The Nour Shams camp square bears witness to significant damages caused by the 7-hour Israeli army operation, leaving it in a state of devastation. pic.twitter.com/hgVJIiq1cl — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 31, 2023

Later during the raid, which lasted for several hours, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a portion of the house belonging to a local Palestinian resident in the camp.

The destruction extended to the streets, infrastructure, and public and private properties of the residents, particularly in the al-Mahjar and al-Manshiya neighborhoods.

The Israeli occupation forces further obstructed the movement of ambulance vehicles at the entrance of the Thabet Governmental Hospital in the western area of the neighboring Tulkarm city, preventing them from moving, coinciding with the blockade on the hospital and the Al-Isra Specialized Hospital in the city.

(WAFA, PC)