‘Until Complete Victory’ – Leaders of Axis of Resistance Meet in Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A high-level meeting of leaders from the Axis of Resistance was held on Wednesday in the Iranian capital, Tehran, Iranian media reported.

According to reports, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in the presence of the Commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, and the Commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Ismail Qaani.

Among the Resistance leaders who took part in the meeting, were Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas; Muhammad al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement; Sheikh Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, along with representatives of the Yemeni Ansarallah group and Iraqi factions.

Iranian media reported that during the meeting, the political, social, and military situation in Gaza was discussed.

Al-Jazeera cited reports as saying that “it was emphasized that jihad and struggle will continue until the complete victory of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, with the participation of the factions of the axis of resistance.”

Palestinian Resistance

Haniyeh and the leaders of the Palestinian Resistance groups also met on Wednesday with the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, according to a statement conveyed through the Resistance News Network Telegram channel.

In the meeting, the leaders “talked about the overall Palestinian cause and its various developments, especially the war on the Gaza Strip, its various repercussions, and the developments of the Al-Aqsa Flood”.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

He led a delegation from the Palestinian Resistance movement’s leadership to offer condolences for the tragic loss.

High-ranking army generals, leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and representatives of regional resistance groups, including the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah, attended the procession as Iranian leaders mourned Raisi, 63, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,011 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)