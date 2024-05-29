Four Israeli Soldiers Killed in ‘Complex Operation’ in Rafah – Al-Qassam Brigades

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli website Hadashot Bazman reported on Tuesday that Israeli occupation had experienced two severe incidents in Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday the killing of four Israeli soldiers in a complex operation carried out by the group yesterday near the Al-Shouka School, east of Rafah.

The group said in a statement that it “detonated a Ra’adiya explosive device, killing 4 of its members and injuring several others.”

“Upon the arrival of the rescue forces, our fighters were able to snipe two soldiers from the force,” the statement also said.

“During our fighters’ attempt to capture one of the soldiers, the enemy killed him. A helicopter landed to transport the killed and injured during the operation,” the statement concluded.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Yesterday, Al-Qassam fighters successfully carried out a complex operation after luring a zionist force into an ambush near Al-Shouka School, east of Rafah. They detonated a Ra'adiya explosive device, killing 4 of its members and injuring several others. Upon… pic.twitter.com/JLtjIUpvJ1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2024

Israeli Army Version

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged on Wednesday the killing of three soldiers during clashes in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that these soldiers, from the Nahal Battalion, were killed when an explosive device detonated in a building in Rafah.

According to the Israeli army radio, five other soldiers were injured, with three sustaining serious injuries.

A force from the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade had reportedly entered the building in Rafah following the launch of an anti-tank missile aimed at their vehicles. As the soldiers entered, an explosive device inside the building detonated, causing the structure to collapse, and resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Alexander Trufanov, an Israeli officer who was captured by the Palestinian Resistance, presumably on October 7, sent a message to the Israeli people on Tuesday. https://t.co/dBDuyxko5g pic.twitter.com/J3F4DKyzrP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 28, 2024

Media Reports

The report detailed that three soldiers were killed and ten others were injured, with five in serious condition.

It also mentioned another soldier missing following incidents involving a booby-trapped house and a tunnel explosion in the Shaout camp, south of Rafah.

Al-Jazeera reported on Wednesday that ten Israeli officers and soldiers were killed and 135 others injured since the start of the Rafah operation two weeks ago.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,171 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,420 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)