GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Massacres Continue | Algerian Draft Resolution at UNSC | ‘Total Victory’ Impossible for Israel – Day 236

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres in various areas of the Gaza Strip, including Rafah and Gaza City. Algeria has distributed a draft resolution to UN Security Council members demanding that Israel immediately halt its offensive on Rafah. Israeli Major General Reserve Gershon Hacohen told the Israeli newspaper Maariv that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is paying the price for the phrase “total victory” and will pay for it more. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,096 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,136 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, May 29, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MAJOR GEN. RESERVE GERSHON HACOHEN (to Maariv): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is paying the price for the phrase “total victory” and will pay for it more.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that the air defense system intercepted a suspicious air target off the coast of Ras Naqoura in Western Galilee, northern Israel, without warning.

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called on Wednesday for a ceasefire and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, where the population is facing a worsening hunger crisis.

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called on Wednesday for a ceasefire and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, where the population is facing a worsening hunger crisis.

Wednesday, May 29, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

PRCS: A paramedic from Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza was killed as a result of the targeting of his home in the Bureij refugee camp.

WHO: The World Health Organization announced that the urgently needed medical evacuations from the Gaza Strip, which were originally limited, have completely stopped after the Israeli attack on Rafah about 3 weeks ago.

WHO: The World Health Organization announced that the urgently needed medical evacuations from the Gaza Strip, which were originally limited, have completely stopped after the Israeli attack on Rafah about 3 weeks ago.

Wednesday, May 29, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

WASHINGTON POST (citing US officials): A senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resigned yesterday, Tuesday, due to the war in Gaza.

Wednesday, May 29, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Badr Camp and Za’roub roundabout, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli targeting of the Shatat family home near the government clinic in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Badr Camp and Za'roub roundabout, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli targeting of the Shatat family home near the government clinic in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Wednesday, May 29, 04:40 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA (citing ‘diplomatic sources’): Algeria has distributed a draft resolution to UN Security Council members demanding that Israel immediately halt its offensive on Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed as a result of an Israeli shelling of the Abu Jazar family home in the Ma’an area, south of Khan Yunis.

(The Palestine Chronicle)