Six Massacres in 24 Hours – Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Continues

Israeli forces committed six massacres in Gaza in the last 24 hours, killing at least 75 Palestinians and wounding 284 more, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed on Wednesday and others were injured in Israeli warplane and artillery shelling on the western neighborhoods of Rafah.

Israeli forces also targeted the eastern area of Gaza City, Nuseirat and Jabaliya camps in the central and northern Gaza Strip respectively.

KAN: The World Central Kitchen organization announced the suspension of its activities in Rafah after the Israeli operation in the area. UNICEF: There is no safety or aid for the children of Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/hwgsvEw1nB pic.twitter.com/8TcvQU3vJ9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2024

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing targeting a residential apartment owned by the Shatat family near the government clinic in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Israeli forces also targeted a house owned by the Hamdan family in the new camp in Nuseirat, injuring three people, who were moved to Al Awda Hospital in the camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The eastern areas of Gaza City saw intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles, while an Israeli warplane carried out a strike in the western areas of the town of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, wounding several citizens.

Israeli warplanes also launched air strikes on various areas in the center and west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian civil defense crews retrieved the bodies of three people after an Israeli bombing targeted a house owned by the Abu Jazar family in the Ma’an area, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT SOCIETIES: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called on Wednesday for a ceasefire and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, where the population is facing a worsening… pic.twitter.com/sctLjGD5Cb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,171 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,420 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli forces committed six massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 75 Palestinians and wounding 284 more in the last 24 hours. #GazaGenocide‌ #GazaIsStarving #AllEyesOnRafah pic.twitter.com/HSmx86qw3W — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)