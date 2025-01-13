Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Agreement on the Horizon – Latest Updates

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel and Hamas are moving closer to a ceasefire agreement, with key prisoner swaps and troop withdrawals on the table.

Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that Israel and Hamas are nearing a potential ceasefire agreement. The deal is expected to be finalized this week, with the United States anticipating a resolution soon.

According to sources cited in Israeli media, the first phase of the agreement would involve the release of 33 prisoners in Gaza, a move that would mark a key step in the negotiations.

Israeli occupation forces are set to gradually withdraw from Gaza in the first phase, though an unspecified security perimeter will remain in place.

The first phase of the deal is expected to last 42 days. After 16 days, talks will begin for the subsequent stages of the agreement. The Jerusalem Post further noted that the first phase will primarily focus on easing tensions and facilitating the release of detainees

Earlier reports from Axios indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to concessions regarding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor and Netzarim in Gaza. In addition, he approved new terms concerning Palestinian prisoners to be freed as part of the swap.

Meanwhile, Israeli media have also reported preparations to receive Israeli prisoners who are expected to be released as part of the deal. Additionally, lists of Palestinian prisoners slated for release have been received by Israeli authorities.

Throughout the negotiations, Hamas has emphasized that the ceasefire agreement must bring an end to the ongoing conflict, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in Gaza.

Two days ago, Israeli public broadcaster KAN cited American sources as saying that the deal being negotiated is multi-phase. These sources also highlighted that the deal is expected to include the release of all Israeli prisoners, further complicating the agreement.

Israeli officials have confirmed that the negotiations are in advanced stages. Speaking to Walla news, one official mentioned that progress has been made on all aspects of the deal, describing the conditions as ideal for reaching an agreement.

The transition to the final phase of the deal, however, will depend on Hamas’s decisions, Israeli officials claim, insisting that the Israeli army will not fully withdraw from Gaza until all prisoners are returned.

Additional information was provided by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which reported that five prominent Palestinian leaders will not be included in the first phase of the prisoner exchange. They include Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Sa’adat, Abdullah Barghouti, Abbas Sid, and Ibrahim Hamid.

In terms of military movements, KAN reported that the Israeli army has dismantled its equipment and bases along the Netzarim axis. As part of the agreement, Palestinians will be able to return to northern Gaza without restrictions once the deal is implemented.

(The Palestine Chronicle)