France Bans Pro-Palestine Protests – Protesters Ignored Orders (VIDEO)

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has decided to ban demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people across the country.

The decision, however, has not stopped marches in Paris and other cities from denouncing the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have caused thousands of deaths and injuries less than a week.

Darmanin on Thursday instructed local authorities to ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations in a statement posted on the French interior ministry’s website.

The French minister justified the ban on the grounds that such demonstrations would lead to “disturbing public order” in France.

Despite the announced ban, hundreds demonstrated yesterday in the Place de la République in Paris to denounce the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Protesters chanted slogans including “Israel is a murderer” and “Macron is complicit”, referring to the French president’s statements in support of the large-scale Israeli offensive on Gaza following the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by the Palestinian Resistance last Saturday.

Demonstrations also took place yesterday in other French cities, including Lyon and Marseille, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and police reportedly used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

