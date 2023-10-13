Some 1.1 million Palestinians may be forced to relocate within the next 24 hours, according to the UN.

The Israeli military has allegedly ordered over 1 million people to leave their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and urgently relocate to the south of the enclave, in a move the UN said if enforced would cause “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

The UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Department of Safety and Security in Gaza was notified just before midnight local time, that “the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement to multiple media outlets on Friday morning.

“This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people. The same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centers and clinics,” the spokesperson said.

The official emphasized that it is “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

The Israeli occupation army said the Israeli Defense ministry have yet to publicly confirm issuing such an evacuation order.

“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation,” Dujarric added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)