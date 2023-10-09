Israeli Deputy Commander of ‘300th Brigades’ Killed at Lebanon-Israel Border – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military has announced the death of the deputy commander of the 300th Infantry Brigades during the “thwarting of an infiltration from Lebanon” on Monday.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12 had reported that six Israeli soldiers were wounded in an armed attack in the border area in southern Lebanon.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli military had then announced that one of the six wounded soldiers was in a serious condition.

The Israeli army claimed that fighters had infiltrated across the border from the Lebanese side, saying its forces had killed two of them, while a third fled back to Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)