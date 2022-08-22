Gantz Acknowledges Strained Relations with Egypt over Gaza War

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has acknowledged that relations between the occupation state and Egypt are strained against the backdrop of the recent Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

“I definitely think there have been days of tensions stemming from the end of Operation Breaking Dawn,” Gantz told Kan Bet radio.

“Relations between friends have up and downs… without going into some specific incident or another, we will know how to stabilize the relations,” Gantz added.

“It is their interest and ours. We don’t need to take every crisis and turn it into the single most important thing. I hope it will blow over in the next few days.”

According to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal spy agency, Ronen Bar, left for Egypt on Sunday to discuss the crisis with the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel.

In recent days, Israeli and international reports have spoken of a political crisis between Egypt and Israel, due to the occupation state ignoring Cairo’s demands to reduce tension in the occupied West Bank.

Tension has increased in the wake of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip in the first week of August. There was no official comment from the Egyptians about this crisis or the visit of the Shin Bet head.

